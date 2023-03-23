Police appeal for identity in fraudulent children's bank card use in Chichester fast food shop
Sussex Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a women of interest in the case of fraudulent use of a children’s bank card.
By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT
On March 8, the card was used at a fast food restaurant in the city centre. Police are asking for the assistance of the public in identifying the woman in the CCTV footage who may be able to help assist in their investigation.
If you have any information regarding the investigation or know the person in question contact Sussex Police via reference number 47230043752