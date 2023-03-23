Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
1 hour ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Police appeal for identity in fraudulent children's bank card use in Chichester fast food shop

Sussex Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a women of interest in the case of fraudulent use of a children’s bank card.

By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:54 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:07 GMT

On March 8, the card was used at a fast food restaurant in the city centre. Police are asking for the assistance of the public in identifying the woman in the CCTV footage who may be able to help assist in their investigation.

If you have any information regarding the investigation or know the person in question contact Sussex Police via reference number 47230043752

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sussex Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a women of interest in the case of fraudulent use of a children’s bank card.
Sussex Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a women of interest in the case of fraudulent use of a children’s bank card.
Sussex Police are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying a women of interest in the case of fraudulent use of a children’s bank card.