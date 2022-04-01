Police appeal for information after £2,000 stolen from farm in Hellingly

Officers are asking for information related to the two men pictured, who are believed to have stolen items worth £2,000 from a unit on Broad Farm, Hellingly, at around noon on Sunday (March 27), a police spokesperson said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CCTV footage shows the men entering the shed, loading a white Ford Transit van with the items and leaving the scene.

Anyone who knows these men, or has access to dash cam or CCTV footage, or any other information which might prove useful, has been urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 506 from 27/03.