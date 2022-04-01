Police appeal for information after £2,000 stolen from farm in Hellingly

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information after £2,000 was stolen from a farm in Hellingly.

By Connor Gormley
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:37 am
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:38 am

Officers are asking for information related to the two men pictured, who are believed to have stolen items worth £2,000 from a unit on Broad Farm, Hellingly, at around noon on Sunday (March 27), a police spokesperson said.

CCTV footage shows the men entering the shed, loading a white Ford Transit van with the items and leaving the scene.

Anyone who knows these men, or has access to dash cam or CCTV footage, or any other information which might prove useful, has been urged to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 506 from 27/03.

Hellingly Burglary suspects. Source: Sussex Police