Police appeal for witnesses after Hastings wine bar sex attack

Police are appealing for these two men to come forward as they may have a witnessed a sexual assault in Yates Wine Bar, Robertson Street, Hastings

Police said a woman was attacked by a man in the toilet area of Yates Wine Bar in Robertson Street between late evening on Wednesday, July 27 and the early hours of Thursday, July 28

The man was described as white, bald, in his late thirties to early forties, of average build, 5'9", wearing black jeans and trainer like shoes.

The woman is being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.

Police have released pictures of two men who were in the bar and toilet area around the same time the assault took place.

Detective constable Conor Underhill said: "They may have important information that will help us in building a picture of what happened, and we would very much like them to come forward and talk to us.

"And if you know either of them, please contact us with any information that will help us trace them. Anyone else who was in Yates that night is also asked to get in touch.

"You can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 573 of 01/08."