Police appeal for witnesses following collision in Chichester

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The vehicle, a white Mini Cooper, travelled from a car park opposite Cawley Road, along the A286, before the collision which occurred in the Needlemakers.
A man who was found inside of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries police have said.
The man will be interviewed at a later date.
Officers are continuing to investigate the collision and would like anyone who witnessed it or who has dashcam footage of it to email them at [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 56 of 20/02.