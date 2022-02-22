Police appeal for witnesses following collision in Chichester

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage of a vehicle which hit a tree just after 12.55am on Sunday (20 February) in Needlemakers, Chichester.

Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The vehicle, a white Mini Cooper, travelled from a car park opposite Cawley Road, along the A286, before the collision which occurred in the Needlemakers.

A man who was found inside of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries police have said.

The man will be interviewed at a later date.

Officers are continuing to investigate the collision and would like anyone who witnessed it or who has dashcam footage of it to email them at [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 56 of 20/02.