Police appeal for witnesses following collision in Chichester

Sussex Police

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The vehicle, a white Mini Cooper, travelled from a car park opposite Cawley Road, along the A286, before the collision which occurred in the Needlemakers.

A man who was found inside of the vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries police have said.

The man will be interviewed at a later date.