Police appeal for witnesses following damage to Jewish Refugee memorial in Sussex

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following damage caused to a memorial tree in Sussex.
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Nov 2023, 18:10 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 18:10 GMT
The incident happened overnight between Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 in Preston Park in Brighton.

The tree was a memorial in honour of Jewish refugees who fled Austria at the start of the Second World War, finding a refuge in the United Kingdom.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “It is believed a vehicle drove across the park towards the tree, which is located at the eastern side on the park, and deliberately caused damage to the tree and the memorial plaque from the Association of Jewish Refugees.

“Sussex Police is aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and in Gaza is generating public concern and is impacting communities globally and locally, and we extend our support to those affected in Sussex.

“The force has increased visibility across parts of Sussex to provide an increased presence and reassurance to our local communities.

“We recognise there is the potential for increased tensions and are engaging and working with communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected.

“Anyone who experiences threatening behaviour or is worried about their safety is urged to contact the police.

“We remain committed to ensuring any reported offences are fully investigated in line with relevant legislation and take all factors into account.

“Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident, including those with details or footage of vehicles in the area at the time, is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or call 101 and quote serial 714 of 14/11.”