A report was received of a 48-year-old woman having been approached by a man whilst walking her dogs within the park towards Lion Hill, at around 4.30pm.
Police said that the suspect assaulted the woman, causing serious injuries requiring hospital treatment.
Enquiries are ongoing and members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area at this time.
Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could help.
Please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 666 of 28/03.