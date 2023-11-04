Police appeal for witnesses to Pulborough collision
Officers were alerted to an abandoned red or maroon coloured Jeep Cherokee in Adversane Lane, Adversane, at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, October 31.
The vehicle had been seen being driven erratically and did not stop at the scene of a collision with another vehicle in Pickhurst Lane, Pulborough, according to police who wish to trace the driver of the Jeep.
Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle in the area at the time of the collision is asked to report it.
Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 872 of 31/10.