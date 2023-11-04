BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Police appeal for witnesses to Pulborough collision

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a collision in Pulborough.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 4th Nov 2023, 12:53 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2023, 12:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were alerted to an abandoned red or maroon coloured Jeep Cherokee in Adversane Lane, Adversane, at about 3.45pm on Tuesday, October 31.

The vehicle had been seen being driven erratically and did not stop at the scene of a collision with another vehicle in Pickhurst Lane, Pulborough, according to police who wish to trace the driver of the Jeep.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who saw what happened, or anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicle in the area at the time of the collision is asked to report it.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 872 of 31/10.