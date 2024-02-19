Police appeal to identify youths after vandalism at West Sussex beach huts
Do you recognise these youths? The police are appealing to identify these youths after vandalism at Aldwick beach huts in Arun.
A statement reads: “Police would like to speak to them as they may have information about recent damage caused to a series of beach huts in Aldwick. Around 20 huts in Marine Drive West have been vandalised.
“Anyone who recognises them or has any information which could help officers with their enquiries is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 891 of 22/01.”