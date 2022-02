The incident took place at an address in Shearwater Drive, Bognor Regis, at 7.15pm on February 8.

The victim, a 75 year-old-man, sustained injuries during the incident.

The suspect has been described as a white man, 6’5, wearing a white puffer jacket with a scarf across his face.

Sussex Police

"Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward," a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.