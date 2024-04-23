Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident took place between a man and a woman on Hilary Road, in Chichester, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on April 16.

Sussex Police officers say they are particularly keen on hearing from two people who may have witnessed the incident near Sherbourne Recreation Ground.

