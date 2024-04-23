Police appealing for information after altercation in Chichester

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information after an altercation in Chichester on April 16.
By Connor Gormley
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 07:44 BST
The incident took place between a man and a woman on Hilary Road, in Chichester, between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on April 16.

Sussex Police officers say they are particularly keen on hearing from two people who may have witnessed the incident near Sherbourne Recreation Ground.

Contact Sussex Police if you can help, online or on 101 and quoting serial 615 of 16/04.