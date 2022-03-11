Police appeals: Burglaries and bike-thefts across Chichester, Midhurst and Petworth

In an appeal for information, officers issued a list of various crimes from vehicle-break-ins to criminal damage in towns and villages throughout the Chichester district.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting the relevant serial number.
◆ Oving Road, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 3 and Friday 4 March a vehicle was broken into and coins were stolen.
Serial 0661 04/03.
◆ Spur Road, Chichester – On the evening of Sunday 6 March a silver Ford Transit was stolen from a business premises.
Serial 0205 07/03.
◆ Broad Road, Nutbourne – Between Sunday 6 and Monday 7 March both the front and rear number plates were stolen from a vehicle.
Serial 1052 07/03.
◆ Stane Street, Maudlin – In the early hours of Monday 7 March car windows were broken and entry was gained to a vehicle. Nothing was stolen.
Serial 0106 07/03.
◆ West Street, Chichester – On the afternoon of Tuesday 8 March, two black and red Canondale Quick bikes were stolen from bike racks near the cathedral.
Serial 0637 08/03.
◆ Southbrook Road, West Ashling – On the evening of Tuesday 8 March three youths were seen to cause criminal damage by ripping an exterior light from a wall.
Serial 1020 08/03.
◆ East Street, Selsey - On the evening of Saturday 5 March a vehicle was criminally damaged when a substance was poured over it.
Serial 0131 06/03.
◆Vinnetrow Road, Runcton – In the early hours of Monday 7 March a business premises was burgled. A JCB mini digger was stolen and a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0127 07/03.
◆ Tide Way, Bracklesham Bay – On the morning of Tuesday 8 March there was a burglary at a residential property during which gear boxes and a laptop were stolen.
Serial 0658 08/03.
◆ Balls Cross, Petworth – Between Thursday 3 and Friday 4 March a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Serial 1020 05/03.
◆ Farm Close, Loxwood – On the evening of Friday 4 March a garage was burgled. Electronic equipment was stolen.
Serial 0998 05/03.
◆ Camelsdale Road, Haslemere – Between Sunday 6 and Wednesday 9 March two sheds were burgled and four specialised mountain bikes were stolen.
Serials 0841 and 0856 09/03.