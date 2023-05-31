Edit Account-Sign Out
Police arrest fourteenth person following mass fight in Horsham

Police have arrested a fourteenth person following a mass fight in Horsham town centre on Monday.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 31st May 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 12:51 BST

Three people were hurt during the large-scale brawl and police say that one man remains in hospital in a stable condition, a second man has since been discharged and a third refused medical treatment.

Police say they seized a number of weapons during the incident.

A 15-year-old boy from Horsham remains in custody today (Wednesday). Police say that 13 other people – all teenagers – have been released on conditional bail.

A section of Horsham town centre was cordoned off yesterday as detectives investigated a large scale fight.A section of Horsham town centre was cordoned off yesterday as detectives investigated a large scale fight.
A section of Horsham town centre was cordoned off yesterday as detectives investigated a large scale fight.

They are an 18-year-old Horsham man and an 18-year-old Southwater man, both arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

A 15-year-old boy from Horsham has been arrested on suspicion of GBH and possessing an offensive weapon in public. A 13-year-old Horsham boy was also arrested on suspicion of GBH, along with an 18-year-old man from Copsale, a 17-year-old boy from Horsham, another 15-year-old from Horsham, and a 19-year-old woman from Horsham who was also arrested on suspicion of possessing cannabis.

A 17-year-old girl from Horsham was also arrested on suspicion of GBH, along with another 18-year-old Horsham man, an 18-year-old man from Crawley, a 16-year-old boy from Crawley and an 18-year-old man from Billingshurst who was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in public.

Police cordoned off part of Horsham town centre yesterday (Tuesday) while they searched the area.

Meanwhile, Horsham MP Jeremy Quin has praised Sussex Police for their response to the incident. “It's appalling that this has taken place but I am pleased that the police acted swiftly,” he said.