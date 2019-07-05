Police arrest two men with potential links to burglaries in Lewes

Police patrolling the Lewes district arrested two men with potential links to recent burglaries, a spokesman said.

Officers carried out an Operation Blitz patrol between 6pm and midnight last night across the Lewes and coastal areas, a spokesman said.

The patrol was sparked by recent reports of criminal damage, shed break-ins and anti-social behaviour over the past few weeks, according to the spokesman.

While patrolling, police confirmed two arrests were made.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

