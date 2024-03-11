Surrey Police are appealing for dashcam footage after a vehicle was spotted travelling the wrong way on the M25

Now Surrey police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Officers say that a Black Mercedes CLC was seen travelling the wrong way between Junction 11 and Junction 13 at around 2:20am on Saturday (March 9).

A spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit. She has been released on bail whilst enquiries are ongoing.

“If you witnessed anything, or have any dashcam footage which can assist us with our enquiries, please contact us quoting PR/45240027194 via:

webchat on our website https://www.surrey.police.uk/ or online at https://www.surrey.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ or by

calling us on 101.