Police ask public to 'refrain from speculation' after body was found in search for missing baby

Police have asked the public to ‘refrain from speculation’ after a body was found in the search for a missing baby.

The body was found during an extensive search for the baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, following their arrest on Monday (February 27).

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “This afternoon (1 March), police officers searching a wooded area in Brighton close to where Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were arrested sadly discovered the remains of a baby.

"We will continue to support the Metropolitan Police as they conduct their investigation, and the wider community as we all come to terms with this tragedy.

“We ask that media and members of the public refrain from speculation and comments online that could be prejudicial to potential court proceedings.”

In a press conference earlier today, Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford from the Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination will be held soon to help detectives establish what happened.

He added: “A crime scene is in place and work at the location is expected to continue for some time.”

Police urgently called this press conference outside Sussex Police HQ, which is nearly half an hour's drive from where searches have been taking place, and the couple were arrested on Monday evening.

Having initially been arrested on suspicion of child neglect, the pair were further arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter, according to the Met Police. They had been on the run for more than two months before they were found in Brighton.

They were arrested in Stanmer Villas at around 9.30pm on Monday (February 27) after a member of the public saw them in a shop in Hollingbury Place – but their newborn baby was not with them.