Police have put a dispersal order in place until tomorrow afternoon in Southwick.

Adur and Worthing Police said yesterday (February 2): “We’ve authorised a Section 34 Dispersal Order following several reports of youth antisocial behaviour in Southwick over the past few days.”

A dispersal order allows police to tell a person, committing or likely to commit anti-social behaviour, to leave an area for 48 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can disperse groups from the area outlined in the image, a breach of this direction can result in fines being issued.

Police authorise dispersal order in Southwick (photo from Adur and Worthing Police)

There will also be an increased police presence in the area in the meantime to minimise disruption and to help keep people safe, the police spokesperson said.

The order runs until 4pm tomorrow (February 4).