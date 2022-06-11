Police call for witnesses after assault involving multiple people in Brighton

Police are calling for witnesses after an assault involving multiple people took place in Brighton today (June 11).

By Connor Gormley
Saturday, 11th June 2022, 6:18 pm
Updated Saturday, 11th June 2022, 6:19 pm

Police attended the incident, which took place in Churchill Square, this afternoon following a report that ‘multiple persons’ were involved in a disturbance.

"A male suffered minor injuries having been assaulted. No weapons were seen or used,” a spokesperson said.

“Police are investigating and seeking witnesses.

“If you witnessed the assault, or were in the shopping centre and have information you can give us that may help, please complete a form online or call 101.”

More on this as we have it.

