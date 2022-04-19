Police called after West Sussex bluebell thief 'grassed-up'

On Friday (April 15) an anonymous Midhurst resident asked others in the town where they could have a go at digging up bluebells locally.

Social media users were quick to respond in defence of the protected British plant with many reminding the anonymous poster that it is against the law to intentionally pick, uproot or destroy bluebells.

One said: "That would be a no-no. Bluebells are protected so it is illegal to dig them up. Now you have shared your intention, be careful... all eyes will be on you."

Bluebells in a Sussex field. Pic S Robards SR2105133

The picker failed to take heed of the advice and in a follow-up post on Facebook, issued an apology to neighbours who might have been disturbed when police were called to Forest Road regarding the incident.

The following day they provided an update: "To the folks of Forest Road, my neighbours. I wholeheartedly apologise for the police presence but it seems I was grassed up about stealing bluebells.

"In my defence my van was already full of plants before I read the feedback."

They went on to offer further defence and asked: "How can bluebells be protected, there’s millions of them. The world has gone mad."

The UK is said to be home to around half of the world’s population of bluebells where the rare wildflower can be seen as it blooms in spring across April and May.

Sussex Police has been approached for comment.