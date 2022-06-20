Police called as 35 cows loose near Chichester

Chichester Police were called to a residential area in Lavant on Thursday afternoon, June 16, where 35 cows were on the loose.

Officers helped to move the bovine troublemakers on before checking in on a vulnerable elderly woman in Selsey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents were quick to make puns and jokes on social media with some calling the call-out ‘udderly ridiculous’ and another, noting the balmy weather, said they were glad the officers were not ‘Fresian cold’.

Chichester Police arrive to deal with the stray herd

In a statement on Facebook on Friday, a spokesperson for Chichester Police, said: “You never quite know what awaits you in a day of Neighbourhood Policing.

“Yesterday afternoon a couple of our team were busy mooo-ving on 35 cows that escaped from a field into a residential area in Lavant.