Police called as 35 cows loose near Chichester

Chichester Police were called to a residential area in Lavant on Thursday afternoon, June 16, where 35 cows were on the loose.
Officers helped to move the bovine troublemakers on before checking in on a vulnerable elderly woman in Selsey.
Residents were quick to make puns and jokes on social media with some calling the call-out ‘udderly ridiculous’ and another, noting the balmy weather, said they were glad the officers were not ‘Fresian cold’.
In a statement on Facebook on Friday, a spokesperson for Chichester Police, said: “You never quite know what awaits you in a day of Neighbourhood Policing.
“Yesterday afternoon a couple of our team were busy mooo-ving on 35 cows that escaped from a field into a residential area in Lavant.
“From there they then assisted officers taking the prison van to #Selsey before then completing a welfare check on a vulnerable elderly female.”