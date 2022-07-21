Police called over incident at East Wittering Co-op

Reports came in this morning of a burglary at Co-op in Bracklesham Lane.
Police were called after three people were said to have broken into the store after 11pm last night (Wednesday, July 20).
The store has reopened following the incident, a spokesperson said, as they appeal for anyone who witnessed anything to come forward.
Sussex Police has also been approached for further information.
A spokesperson for Co-op said in a statement this afternoon: “There was an incident at our East Wittering store which took place just before midnight last night (Wednesday, 20, July) and involved three intruders entering the store.
"We appeal for anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward to police. The store has since re-opened to serve the community.”
For more updates on this as we have them, be sure to check our website.