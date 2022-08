PSCO at the team

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service crews were called to St Martin’s Square at about 5.15pm.

According to witnesses one man has been arrested and another has been taken away in an ambulance.

A community support officer confirmed there had been an ‘incident’ but Sussex World is awaiting more information.