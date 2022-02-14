Police carry out knife sweeps in Rother and Wealden area

They searched for hidden blades in various locations in East Sussex, including Battle and the nearby village of Ninfield.

A spokesperson for Rother Police said: “These knife sweeps took place in various locations including parks and recreation grounds. We are pleased to report that no knives were found during these checks.”

They said everyone can play a part in tackling knife crime by reporting incidents to police, or anonymously to Crimestoppers, and disposing of unwanted blades in Sussex Police’s amnesty bins across the county.

Volunteer police cadets conducted knife sweeps in various locations across East Sussex including in Battle and Ninfield. Pic: Rother Police.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Knife crime has tragic consequences to the victim, loved ones and the local community. Sussex is a safe place to live, but we recognise the importance of taking proactive action with our partners and other organisations to keep Sussex safe and feeling safe.”