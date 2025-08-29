Police carry out Worthing town centre operation to crackdown on 'illegal electric bikes'

Eight riders were stopped during a police operation to crackdown on the use of illegal electric bikes in Worthing town centre.

Adur and Worthing Police said illegal e-bikes are ‘not just a risk’ to pedestrians and road users but ‘can also place the rider themselves in danger’.

“On Thursday afternoon (August 28), officers from Worthing neighbourhood policing team carried out an operation in the town centre to address concerns around the use of illegal electric bikes,” a social media post read.

"A total of eight riders were stopped and three bikes were seized after being found to fall outside of the legal requirements for road use.”

Only Electronically Assisted Pedal Cycles (EAPCs) are classed as road legal.

This means the bike must be fitted with pedals that can be used to propel it; the motor must not exceed 250 watts and power assistance must cut off once the bike reaches 15.5mph.

The police added: “Anything outside of this is considered a motor vehicle, meaning it must be registered, taxed, insured, and the rider must hold the correct licence.

"Our priority is always community safety. Illegal e-bikes are not just a risk to pedestrians and road users but can also place the rider themselves in danger.”

Anyone who owns or is considering purchasing an electric bike are encouraged to check the UK Government’s guidance at https://www.gov.uk/electric-bike-rules