Police charge two men and seize up to £75k of drugs after reports of assault in Brighton

Police said they were called to Ditchling Rise at around 8pm on Friday, March 11, to reports of a group of men fighting with weapons before making off towards Beaconsfield Road.

Response officers conducted an initial investigation, which led to an address in Beaconsfield Road where a suspect was identified and arrested on suspicion of assault, police said.

“A search of the property located a second man inside, who had suffered a minor head injury,” said a Sussex Police spokesperson.

Sussex Police said officers seized drugs worth tens of thousands of pounds in Brighton.

“Having reason to suspect wider suspicious behaviour, officers searched the property and found a significant amount of Class B drugs and more than £10,000 in cash,” they added.

The seized drugs are believed to be worth up to £75,000, said police, totalling more than 5kg of cannabis and over 6.4kg of cannabis resin.

Sussex Police said that Massinissa Lahdiri, 25, and 32-year-old Karim Saadoune, both of Newmarket Road in Brighton, were charged with possession with the intent to supply Class B drugs and possessing criminal property and remanded in custody, to appear at Lewes Crown Court on April 8 for trial.

Detective Sergeant Jo Benton said: “This is a great example of officers trusting their instincts to investigate further and ultimately take a huge amount of harmful substances off the streets.

“I would like to commend them for their quick thinking, which has also led to two people being taken into custody.