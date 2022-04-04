Police chase Brighton man after 'offensive message' allegations

Brighton and Hove Police said it is 'lucky to have strong runners' after a 19-year-old man was chased down and arrested in the city.

By Joe Stack
Monday, 4th April 2022, 6:41 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 6:44 pm

A 19-year-old man, who is said to be 'well known' to police was arrested on suspicion of sending offensive and menacing messages following a foot pursuit in the city on Wednesday, March 30.

The suspect has since been released on conditional bail, police have said.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

In a statement, a spokesman for Brighton and Hove Police said: "It’s lucky that we have some strong runners amongst the team here at Brighton and Hove Police! A man, aged 19 from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of sending offensive and menacing messages, following a foot pursuit on Wednesday March 30.

Police stock image

"The man is well known to police, so our officers were not letting him give them the slip this time! He has been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues. We will update you when we have more information to share."

Read More

Read More
Brighton railway station evacuated and closed following 'incident'