Police chase Brighton man after 'offensive message' allegations

A 19-year-old man, who is said to be 'well known' to police was arrested on suspicion of sending offensive and menacing messages following a foot pursuit in the city on Wednesday, March 30.

The suspect has since been released on conditional bail, police have said.

In a statement, a spokesman for Brighton and Hove Police said: "It’s lucky that we have some strong runners amongst the team here at Brighton and Hove Police! A man, aged 19 from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of sending offensive and menacing messages, following a foot pursuit on Wednesday March 30.

