Police chase Brighton man after 'offensive message' allegations

A 19-year-old man, who is said to be 'well known' to police was arrested on suspicion of sending offensive and menacing messages following a foot pursuit in the city on Wednesday, March 30.
The suspect has since been released on conditional bail, police have said.
In a statement, a spokesman for Brighton and Hove Police said: "It’s lucky that we have some strong runners amongst the team here at Brighton and Hove Police! A man, aged 19 from Brighton, was arrested on suspicion of sending offensive and menacing messages, following a foot pursuit on Wednesday March 30.
"The man is well known to police, so our officers were not letting him give them the slip this time! He has been released on conditional bail whilst the investigation continues. We will update you when we have more information to share."