Police have cordoned off part of Horsham town centre and arrested 13 people following ‘a large scale fight.’

Sussex Police say they responded to several reports of youth violence in Horsham’s Carfax at around 11pm last night (Monday).

Three people were seriously hurt and part of the town centre currently remains taped off by police while detectives carry out investigations.

Some shops in the area have been unable to open this morning (Tuesday).

This was the scene in Horsham town centre this morning after the area was cordoned off by police following a large scale fight

A police spokesperson said: “A number of weapons were seized and 13 people aged between 13 and 19 were arrested. They remain in custody at this time.

“Following the incident, police authorised Section 60 powers. This allows officers to stop any pedestrian and search them or anything carried by them for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments; stop any vehicle and search the vehicle, its driver and any passenger for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments.

“If in the course of a search under this section the constable discovers a dangerous instrument or an article which they have reasonable grounds for suspecting to be an offensive weapon, they may seize it.

“The authorisation remains in place until 12.26am on Wednesday May 31 and this can be extended.”

Part of Horsham town centre is cordoned off by police this morning following a large scale fight in which three people were seriously hurt. Thirteen people have been arrested

Chief Inspector Ben Starns, of the Crawley and Horsham Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I’d like to thank the public for their patience and understanding while we respond to this incident.

"At least three people sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries, and it is vital that we contain the area to preserve as much evidence as possible to assist our investigation. We only get one chance to do this.

“I acknowledge the impact this is having on the local community – especially some businesses which are currently unable to open – and I extend my thanks to them. We hope to be able to lift the cordon as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area. I would urge anyone who saw what happened, or captured anything on camera – including CCTV or dash cam – to please come forward. You can speak to our officers at the scene, or report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1727 of 29/05.”

People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.