An area in an East Sussex town has been cordoned off by police.

A resident in Battle said there are a ‘lot of cordons’ in place in the Marley Lane area.

The resident added that there are also a few police tents in place in a ‘large patch of woodland’, as police carry out their investigation.

The resident added that the police activity has been going on for the last ‘three to four days’.

Police

Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.

