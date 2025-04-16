Police hunt for man after windows smashed at house on Sussex-Surrey border
Police have launched a hunt for a man after windows were smashed at a house on the Sussex-Surrey border.
Officers were called to the property in Coppice Vale at Felbridge – between Crawley and East Grinstead – following reports of criminal damage.
Police say the incident happened at around 3.50am on March 30.
A man wearing a dark hooded top, dark joggers, and bright blue trainers was seen on CCTV footage from a neighbouring property.
Police have now released footage of the person they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 138 of 30/03.