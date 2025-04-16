Police hunt for man after windows smashed at house on Sussex-Surrey border

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched a hunt for a man after windows were smashed at a house on the Sussex-Surrey border.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers were called to the property in Coppice Vale at Felbridge – between Crawley and East Grinstead – following reports of criminal damage.

Police say the incident happened at around 3.50am on March 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man wearing a dark hooded top, dark joggers, and bright blue trainers was seen on CCTV footage from a neighbouring property.

Police want to speak to this person in connection with a criminal damage incident in Felbridge

Police have now released footage of the person they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 138 of 30/03.