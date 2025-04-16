Police hunt for man after windows smashed at house on Sussex-Surrey border

By Sarah Page

Chief reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have launched a hunt for a man after windows were smashed at a house on the Sussex-Surrey border.

Officers were called to the property in Coppice Vale at Felbridge – between Crawley and East Grinstead – following reports of criminal damage.

Police say the incident happened at around 3.50am on March 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man wearing a dark hooded top, dark joggers, and bright blue trainers was seen on CCTV footage from a neighbouring property.

Police want to speak to this person in connection with a criminal damage incident in FelbridgePolice want to speak to this person in connection with a criminal damage incident in Felbridge
Police want to speak to this person in connection with a criminal damage incident in Felbridge

Police have now released footage of the person they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 138 of 30/03.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice