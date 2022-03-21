Police hunt for person they want to interview after Crawley attack on boy, 12

Officers say the boy was waiting for a bus at K2 Leisure Centre at about 4.10pm on February 12 when the attack happened.

A police spokesperson said: “He reported that a group of seven other boys were in the area, one of whom assaulted him.

“The suspect was described as a slim black teenager who wore a dark coat and dark tracksuit bottoms, with a black Nike rucksack.”

Police want to speak to this person following an assault in Crawley