Police hunt for person they want to interview after Crawley attack on boy, 12

Officers say the boy was waiting for a bus at K2 Leisure Centre at about 4.10pm on February 12 when the attack happened.
A police spokesperson said: “He reported that a group of seven other boys were in the area, one of whom assaulted him.
“The suspect was described as a slim black teenager who wore a dark coat and dark tracksuit bottoms, with a black Nike rucksack.”
Anyone who saw what happened or who recognises the person in the CCTV image is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or on 101 and quote serial 884 of 12/02.