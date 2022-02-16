Police hunting man in connection with Eastbourne liquid throwing incident

The man, identified as Bradley Moynes, is reported to have thrown an unknown liquid, believed to be a noxious substance, into the face of a 26-year-old local man outside Blue Bar Café in Pevensey Road around 10.50pm on Friday, February 11.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment for significant eye injuries, and has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Two other men were also hit with the substance and received immediate medical treatment.

Police are still seeking this man, identified as Bradley Moynes. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-220216-175139001

Police said they also reported experiencing pain and discomfort to their eyes.

Detectives are continuing enquiries to gather evidence, and to locate and arrest Moynes.

Detective Sergeant David Hawes, of Eastbourne Investigations, said: “Firstly, I’d like to thank everyone who has come forward with information. We know Moynes had been in The Town House earlier that evening, and we would urge anyone with any information to report it to us.

“This was a horrific and unprovoked attack which left three men in need of first aid treatment. While our enquiries are ongoing to identify the substance used, it is clear from the effects it has caused that it is some form of noxious substance.

“No arrests have been made and we are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident at this time.”

Anyone who knows where Moynes could be or who has information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1393 of 11/02.