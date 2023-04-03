Police in East Sussex arrest three men on suspicion of dealing cocaine

Three men have been arrested in East Sussex on suspicion of dealing cocaine, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle travelling westbound on the A259 on Thursday, 9 March, and found drugs believed to be cocaine, a significant amount of cash and multiple mobile phones, police reported.

Sussex Police said a 26-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and remaining in the UK beyond his time limit. He was transferred to Immigration Services for investigation, police added.

At an address linked to him in St Georges Road, officers from Brighton and Hove’s Tactical Enforcement Unit found large quantities of Class A drugs and cash, Sussex Police reported.

Three men have been arrested in East Sussex on suspicion of dealing cocaine, Sussex Police has confirmed. Picture by Jon Rigby

Police said a 36-year-old man from Hove and a 43-year-old man from Ascot were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Investigator Jonny Craze said: “This was some fine proactive work from local officers in stopping a suspicious vehicle and rapidly building on intelligence to expand the investigation, seize a significant number of harmful substances and bring three people into custody.