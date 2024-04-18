Police in house-to-house enquiries after Horsham burglaries

Police carried out house-to-house enquiries after burglars broke into two houses in Horsham last night (Wednesday).
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Apr 2024, 10:42 BST
Police carried out house-to-house enquiries following two burglaries in HorshamPolice carried out house-to-house enquiries following two burglaries in Horsham
Police carried out house-to-house enquiries following two burglaries in Horsham

Officers say that in one incident in Beech Road, a woman found tool marks and her front door open. Between £60-£100 cash was missing.

A house in Holly Close was also burgled with drawers being searched and a watch and £20 stolen.

Have you read? New roadside grass cutting trials to be launched in Horsham

Major retailer Aldi moves step closer to opening new Horsham store

A spokesperson said: “Officers have attended and completed house to house enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101.