Police carried out house-to-house enquiries following two burglaries in Horsham

Officers say that in one incident in Beech Road, a woman found tool marks and her front door open. Between £60-£100 cash was missing.

A house in Holly Close was also burgled with drawers being searched and a watch and £20 stolen.

A spokesperson said: “Officers have attended and completed house to house enquiries.”