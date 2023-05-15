Police in Lewes caught a suspected burglar in the house of an elderly woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 10).

Police said a member of the public called 999 at 12.15am to report a man trying to break into houses in The Course, before climbing into a property further down the road.

Officers arrived at the scene at 12.24am and surrounded the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 30-year-old man from Lewes was found inside and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police in Lewes caught a suspected burglar in the house of an elderly woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 10).

Anthony Jones, of High Street in Lewes, was charged with burglary in relation to this matter, as well as burglary and two counts of fraud relating to a separate incident. He has been remanded in custody.

The occupant of the property was unharmed and will be supported by neighbourhood policing officers.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “This was great work by our officers, responding rapidly to an emergency call, getting a suspect in custody and protecting a vulnerable woman in under ten minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to extend special thanks to the member of the public who made the report – their vigilance and clear information allowed our Response officers to do what they do best.