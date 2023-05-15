Edit Account-Sign Out
Police interrupt suspected burglary in progress in Lewes

Police in Lewes caught a suspected burglar in the house of an elderly woman in the early hours of Wednesday morning (May 10).

By Sam Pole
Published 15th May 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 12:52 BST

Police said a member of the public called 999 at 12.15am to report a man trying to break into houses in The Course, before climbing into a property further down the road.

Officers arrived at the scene at 12.24am and surrounded the house.

A 30-year-old man from Lewes was found inside and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Anthony Jones, of High Street in Lewes, was charged with burglary in relation to this matter, as well as burglary and two counts of fraud relating to a separate incident. He has been remanded in custody.

The occupant of the property was unharmed and will be supported by neighbourhood policing officers.

Chief Inspector Di Lewis said: “This was great work by our officers, responding rapidly to an emergency call, getting a suspect in custody and protecting a vulnerable woman in under ten minutes.

“I would like to extend special thanks to the member of the public who made the report – their vigilance and clear information allowed our Response officers to do what they do best.

“Please remember, if you see anything suspicious or have any concerns, report it to us online, via 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.”