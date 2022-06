Pekoe, a two-year-old deerhound cross lurcher, went missing in Brede High Woods around 7am on May 13, 2022.

Her owners phoned police after long searches believing she must have been picked up and taken by someone else.

Pekoe is brindle coloured with a distinctive black patch on her right foreleg and a pale one on her left foreleg.

