Police investigating 19 'linked' burglaries across Hastings, St Leonards, Rye, Crowhurst, Winchelsea, Fairlight, and Ore
Police are seeking to identify this man, who they say is believed to be linked to a series of residential burglaries across East Sussex.
Nineteen break-ins during September, October and November are thought to be linked, ranging from as far east as Rye through to St Leonards in the west.
Police said break-ins and attempted break-ins have been reported in Rye, Crowhurst, Winchelsea, Fairlight, Hastings, Ore and St Leonards.
CCTV captured a suspect as he left an address in Hastings on November 1.
Police said he is described as a white man, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and between 20 and 30 years old, with a slight build.
He has been seen wearing a cream beanie hat, black balaclava and a hoodie, with jeans and grey trainers. The waistband of his underwear was also seen to have a distinctive white ‘Guess’ logo across it.
Anybody who recognises him or the description, or has any information can contact police on 101, quoting Operation Expense.