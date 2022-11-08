Nineteen break-ins during September, October and November are thought to be linked, ranging from as far east as Rye through to St Leonards in the west.

Police said break-ins and attempted break-ins have been reported in Rye, Crowhurst, Winchelsea, Fairlight, Hastings, Ore and St Leonards.

CCTV captured a suspect as he left an address in Hastings on November 1.

Police said they are seeking to identify this man. Picture from Sussex Police

Police said he is described as a white man, between 5ft 8ins and 5ft 10ins tall and between 20 and 30 years old, with a slight build.

He has been seen wearing a cream beanie hat, black balaclava and a hoodie, with jeans and grey trainers. The waistband of his underwear was also seen to have a distinctive white ‘Guess’ logo across it.