Police investigating assault in Bognor Regis

Sussex Police are investigating an assault that took place in Bognor on Friday (July 7) night.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Jul 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 9th Jul 2023, 09:36 BST

Police had cordoned off parts of the A29 and Durban Road in the town as the investigation took place.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating after a woman reported being assaulted by a man in the area of the A29 and Durban Road, Bognor, between 10pm on Friday, July 7 and 1am on Saturday 8 July.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident and the victim is being supported by officers. She was in the Tesco store in Shripney Road prior to the incident and was wearing distinctive pink clothing.

Sussex Police are investigating an assault that took place in Bognor on Friday (July 7) night. Picture: Eddie MitchellSussex Police are investigating an assault that took place in Bognor on Friday (July 7) night. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
“Officers would like to hear from any witnesses who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area or from any drivers who have dashcam footage, possibly of the victim.

“Please report online or call 101 quoting Operation Tibberton.”