Police investigating series of reported offences linked to council depot in East Sussex

Sussex Police is investigating a series of reported offences linked to a council depot in East Sussex.

While investigations into some of the individual incidents linked to a Brighton & Hove City Council depot in Hollingdean have concluded with no further lines of enquiry, Sussex Police said others are on-going or at an early stage and the force are continuing to gather information and evidence in relation to all matters.

Sussex Police said the reported offences, which span a period of time from 2023 to 2025, include criminal damage, possession of offensive weapons, harassment, arson, and further serious offences.

All the incidents reported to Sussex Police remain under continual review and are forming part of a wider investigation that remains ongoing at this time.

Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr, divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: “The matters that have been reported to us are of a very serious and concerning nature.

“We have ensured appropriate resource is in place to conduct thorough investigations into all reported incidents and would urge any witnesses or anyone with information relating to these matters to come forward.

“A previous statement issued by the force on this matter inaccurately implied that all investigations had concluded and we apologise for this and any distress caused."

Due to operational reasons, specific details on some investigations are limited at this time.

Further updates will be published when appropriate.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Senate.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.

Information can also be reported anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.