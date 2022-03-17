Police investigating spate of tyres being deflated in Brighton and Hove

Sussex Police has confirmed it is investigating a number of reports of tyres being deflated in Brighton and Hove last week.

The police said there were incidents in a number of locations, predominantly East/Central Hove, around the Preston Park area and some in east Brighton and the vast majority happened overnight on March 7/8 last week.

Police would not confirm whether the spate was linked to activists who have been deflating the tyres of SUV-type cars, calling them a "climate disaster".

“This type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove," said police

A police spokesman said: "Several lines of enquiry are being explored, including significant pieces of CCTV footage and the collection of forensic evidence from leaflets left at the scene.

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved."

Inspector Nicky Stuart, of Brighton and Hove's Neighbourhood Policing Team, added: "We understand the impact these crimes are having on the community and I would like to reassure the public that our officers are working round the clock to catch those responsible.

“This type of behaviour will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove, and while we have seen a marked drop in the number of incidents since March 7/8, any such occurrences are unacceptable.

“As far as we are aware, all of the incidents so far have been from tyres being deflated, rather than slashed or punctured.