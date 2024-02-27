Police investigating theft of 'distinctive' bicycle from Chichester

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Police are appealing for witnesses as part of an investigation into the theft of a distinctive bike from Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester.

At around 2.40pm on Monday, 29 January, the bicycle was stolen from a group of four bikes locked up together in the bike storage area in Via Ravenna.

It is described as a bright blue Whyte 405, with orange writing on the frame and 26 inch wheels, with a child-sized frame. It has retrofitted Magura disk brakes on both wheels, and clear stickers on the frame to protect it from scratches.

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around that time or has seen the bike since the reported theft is asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 972 of 29/01.