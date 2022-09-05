Police issue fresh appeal after man found dead in Storrington

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives say they are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage that was driving along Old Mill Drive or Storrington High Street between 8.30am and 9.30am.

And they say there will continue to be a heighted police presence in the area as detectives conduct their enquiries.

Members of the dead man’s family are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police have issued a fresh appeal for information after a man was found dead in Storrington.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme said: “This is a tragic incident and while we will continue to thoroughly investigate the circumstances, I am keen to resolve things as quickly and effectively for all involved.

"I would like to ask anyone driving in the vicinity of Old Mill Drive and the High Street on Sunday morning to check their dashcam footage and send us anything which could help the investigation.

"At this stage we are keeping an open mind as to the cause of death with a post-mortem expected to take place later this week.

"I would like to thank the public for their continued support of this investigation.”

A 68-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional bail until October 3 while enquiries continue.

Police say that both men are known to each other and ‘there is not thought to be any risk to the wider community.’

Anyone with information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Kingscross.