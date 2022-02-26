Police issue warning after 84-year-old from Sussex scammed out of £100,000

Posing as a police officer, the fraudster contacted the 84-year-old victim on Saturday, February 19. They claimed she had been the subject of fraudulent activity and that, as a result, they needed to conduct a forensic analysis of the bank notes from her account.

They asked her to withdraw £18,000 and wrap it in newspaper. The package would then be collected by a courier, who would ask for a password.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soon afterwards, the victim was asked to purchase a Rolex watch, worth around £40,000 and two gold bullion bars from a website.

Sussex Police

Luckily, the gold bullion website blocked the first attempt and, while processing the second, altered the police to a potential scam.

While the courier was collection the bullion from the victim, he was arrested by police officers.

“This is a truly shocking crime which preys on some of the most vulnerable members of our community who genuinely believe they are speaking with a police officer," Detective Constable Thomas Hawkins said.

"We fear this person may not be the only one who will have fallen victim to this scam and we are urging anyone who thinks they may have gone through a similar experience to contact us. It is important to reiterate that no police force would ever ask you to withdraw money from an account. If someone claiming to be a police officer asks you withdraw money, call 999 immediately.”

A teenage boy from Tower Hamlets, East London, was arrested on suspicion of fraud by false representation. After being questioned, he was released on conditional bail until March 24.

with information is asked to contact Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Pound.