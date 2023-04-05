Edit Account-Sign Out
Police launch appeal for whereabouts of East Sussex man who could assist with car theft investigation

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for the whereabouts of a man from East Sussex who has links to the Hailsham area.

By Sam Pole
Published 5th Apr 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Do you know the whereabouts of Louis Sawyer?

“Detectives investigating the theft of a car and subsequent road traffic collision in January 2023 would like to speak with him in connection to this as he may have information which could assist our investigation.

“The 26-year-old from Heathfield also has links to the Hailsham area.

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for the whereabouts of a man from East Sussex who has links to the Hailsham area.
Sussex Police have launched an appeal for the whereabouts of a man from East Sussex who has links to the Hailsham area.

“If you have information of his whereabouts please call police on 101 quoting serial number 672 of 10/01.

“Alternatively this information can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”