Police launch appeal for whereabouts of East Sussex man who could assist with car theft investigation

Sussex Police have launched an appeal for the whereabouts of a man from East Sussex who has links to the Hailsham area.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Do you know the whereabouts of Louis Sawyer?

“Detectives investigating the theft of a car and subsequent road traffic collision in January 2023 would like to speak with him in connection to this as he may have information which could assist our investigation.

“The 26-year-old from Heathfield also has links to the Hailsham area.

“If you have information of his whereabouts please call police on 101 quoting serial number 672 of 10/01.

