Police are looking to identify a man as part of a rape investigation in Sussex.

A woman in her 30s reported being raped in Old Steine Gardens in Brighton at around 4am on Sunday, December 10.

She alerted security staff at a nightclub nearby and police were called. She is now being supported by specialist officers.

Police are urgently looking to identify a man as part of the investigation.

Police are looking to identify this man as part of a rape investigation in Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

He is described as being around 31/32 years old, 5’10” tall and skinny, with black hair and a clean shaven face.

He is believed to have been wearing a dark zip-collar jumper with a dark T-shirt underneath and dark jeans with dark-coloured shoes.

Detective Inspector Jenny Pietersen said: “Detectives have been working round the clock since this incident was reported and we are urgently trying to identify this man as part of the investigation.

“If you recognise him, noticed anything suspicious that night or have any information or footage that could help, please contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 174 of 10/12.