Police looking for man in connection to Hastings assault

Police are offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of James Morris, who is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.

Morris, 27, of no fixed address, is also wanted in connection with an assault on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, in which a man reported being attacked by two men in Hastings, police said.

A £500 reward is being offered for any information that leads to his arrest.

