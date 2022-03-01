A man who masturbated on-board a train between Lewes and East Croydon, is wanted by the British Transport Police

At 1pm on Monday, 7 February 7, the BTP said a woman boarded the service and a man looked at her and said 'hey baby'. She ignored him and moved to another part of the train.

Later in the journey, officers said the same woman noticed the man had moved closer to her before he exposed himself inappropriately and started masturbating.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

The BTP have asked anyone recognises him, or has any information, to please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 338 of 07/02/22.