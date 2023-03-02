Officers were alerted to the theft at Belle View Court in Belle View Gardens, Brighton, at just before 9.30pm on 31 January.
They would like to speak to the two men pictured in this CCTV footage as part of their enquiries.
The first man (left) is white, 5’7” and of medium build. He has short, dark brown hair and facial hair. He was wearing a white jumper, blue baseball cap and blue trousers.
The second man (right) is white, 5’7” and of slim build. He has brown shoulder length hair and was wearing a red cap, black jacket and jogging bottoms.
If you recognise them or have any information which could help with the investigation, contact police online or via 101, quoting serial 714 of 02/03.