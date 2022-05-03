Police make appeal following Brackelsham Bay theft

Sussex Police are seeking to identify a man in connection with a theft from a vehicle in Brackelsham Bay. SUS-220305-165838001

Sussex Police have said that the items including a pair of AirPods are reported to have been stolen from the vehicle in Maple Drive around 3.45am on Wednesday 27 April.

Officers attended the scene and conducted an area search, but the suspect remains outstanding.

Following a review of CCTV footage, the man appears to have tried multiple cars as he made his way up the road.

Anyone who recognises this man, or has any information or footage about the incident, is urged to contact police online, or via 101, quoting serial 129 of 27/04.