Police offering £500 reward for information leading to arrest of wanted man with links to West and East Sussex

Sussex Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man with links to West and East Sussex.

Police are continuing to search for Curtis Harrison, who is wanted on recall to prison.

Sussex Police said the 32-year-old, who has links to Crawley and Uckfield, as well as Tunbridge Wells, has violated the terms of his release.

A reward of £500 is now being offered for information leading to his arrest, police confirmed.

Police are continuing to search for Curtis Harrison, who is wanted on recall to prison. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Sussex Police said Harrison has previously been imprisoned for breaching a restraining order.

He is white, about 5'10" and of medium build, and has dark hair and facial hair, police added.