Police officer due in court charged with stalking

A Surrey Police officer is due to appear in court after being charged with stalking.

Jake Mullarkey, 35, a serving PC for Surrey Police, has been charged with one count of stalking and is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday April 24.

PC Mullarkey was arrested on July 28 2024 and is currently suspended from the Force.