Chichester Police have issued an appeal for information concerning a bicycle theft at Chichester College.

Chichester Police are looking for information about the man pictured in connection to a bicycle theft in Chichester.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bike was stolen from Chichester College on Wednesday, May 18 and the investigation into the thefts is currently ongoing.